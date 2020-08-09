EU’s Charles Michel visits Armenian Karagheuzian Medical Center in Beirut

In the framework of his visit to Lebanon after the Beirut blast, Charles Michel, President of the Council of the European Union, visited the Karagheuzian Medical Center in Bourj Hammoud, Armenian quarter of Beirut.

Despite the damage caused to the center by the explosion, the medical staff is helping the injured residents of Bourj Hammoud.



The Karagheuzian Armenian-Lebanese socio-medical center focuses on children development, with services ranging from the medical to the social, as well as psychological and educational fields.

The services of the health center are offered to people of all backgrounds, religion, ethnicity, and citizenship.