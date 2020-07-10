Support Armenia Fund and Ministry of Economy to promote micro-business recovery

The Support Armenia Fund and the Armenian Ministry of Economy will cooperate to promote micro-business recovery.

The Ministry has expressed willingness to support the targeted assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises as a result of the fundraising organized by the Fund.

During a video conference with the Support Armenia Fund’s organizing group, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan welcomed the initiative and assured that his team is ready to help the fund to effectively organize its work.

The Minister presented the policy of the government’s anti-crisis programs and mentioned the criteria by which the target business groups that received first aid were selected.

The Minister noted that about 900 economic entities received assistance within the framework of the third anti-crisis measure meant to support SMEs.

The Fund’s representative Olivia Zhamkochyan thanked Tigran Khachatryan for his readiness to support him, presented the fund’s activities and upcoming plans. She noted that they intend to primarily support small family businesses, especially in the field of tourism. She attached importance to the mobilization of forces to reach large amounts of support.

The participants of the meeting hailed the fact that Kim Kardashian also joined the fundraising campaign.

Earlier this week TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian called on millions of her social media followers to consider making donations in support of small businesses in Armenia.

“Consider donating to Armenia Support Fund help provide COVID-19 aid to struggling small businesses in Armenia,” Kardashian tweeted.

In response to COVID-19, the Armenia Support Fund has partnered with The Paros Foundation to launch the Armenia COVID-19 Small Business Support Initiative.

The purpose of the project is to raise funds to support the business-related needs of family-owned small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 in Armenia.