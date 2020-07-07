Kim Kardashian calls for support to small businesses in Armenia

TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has called on millions of her social media followers to consider making donations in support of small businesses in Armenia.

“Consider donating to Armenia Support Fund help provide COVID-19 aid to struggling small businesses in Armenia,” Kardashian tweeted.

Consider donating to Armenia Support Fund help provide COVID-19 aid to struggling small businesses in Armenia. #SupportArmenia https://t.co/znjJnw2PWN pic.twitter.com/KOlqRTGwOy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 6, 2020

In response to COVID-19, the Armenia Support Fund has partnered with The Paros Foundation to launch the Armenia COVID-19 Small Business Support Initiative.

The purpose of the project is to raise funds to support the business-related needs of family-owned small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 in Armenia.​

Since 2006, The Paros Foundation and it’s donors have partnered to implement humanitarian, educational, cultural and development projects. In their almost 15 years of service, Paros has completed over 200 successful projects in Armenia and has raised over $7 million.