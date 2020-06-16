LIVE: Parliament discusses motion on stripping MP Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity

A a regular sitting the National Assembly is discussing the issue of stripping leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity.

Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has received two motions from the Prosecutor General on initiating criminal prosecution against Gagik Tsarukyan and depriving him of freedom.

The decision on giving consent to launching criminal prosecution against the MP and depriving him of his freedom shall be made by a secret ballot.

The petitions come a day after Gagik Tsarukyan’s home was searched by the National Security Service. He was later summoned to the NSS for questioning.