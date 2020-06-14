Gagik Tsarukyan released from NSS after nine hours of interrogation

Leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan was released after almost nine hours of interrogation at the National Security Service.

During a short briefing with reporters Tsarukyan reiterated that the actions against him were politically motivated. He also noted that the documents, including the ones related to vote-buying that went viral on social media today, are fabricated.

The National Security Service issued three statements shortly. The NSS said the leadership and members of the Prosperous Armenia Party had been engaged in vote-buying during the 2017 parliamentary election campaign.

The NSS said about forty searches were conducted as part of the preliminary examination, during which documents containing computer records or detailed handwritten documents related to the movement of funds during the elections were confiscated.

In another statement, the National Security Service accused two gambling firms known to be run by Gagik Tsarukyan of serious financial and licensing irregularities that cost the state more than 29 billion drams ($60 million) in damage.

In a third statement the NSS said 339.300.000 was not paid to the state budget of Arinj community.

Tsarukyan claims the allegations are politically-motivated.