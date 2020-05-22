Covid-19: Armenia reports 322 new cases, 293 recoveries

Armenia has reported 322 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 5,928.

The results of 1,510 tests have been negative.

According to the data of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 293 patients have recovered; a total of 2,874 people have now been discharged from hospital.

Seventy-four deaths have been reported, 28 patients with coronavirus have died because of other diseases.

The number of active cases is 2,952.