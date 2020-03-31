Armenian President and wife offer condolences on passing of Arianne Caoili

President Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian have offered condolences to GM Levon Atonian over the passing of his wife Arianne.

The message reads:

“Dear Levon,

It is an unbelievable pain, the loss of your wife Arianne is immeasurable.

Knowing both you and Arianne well, we knew that you never surrender. And Arianne fought till the last moment.

Nouneh and I, and, of course, our people, stand by you with our words of condolences and sympathy.

Rest in peace, dear Arianne.

Be strong, dear Levon.”

Arianne Caoili died in Yerevan late on Monday two weeks after being involved in a road accident.