Levon Aronian’s wife in serious condition after road accident

Armenia’s leading chess player Levon Aronian’s wife, Australian chess player Ariane Kaori is in serious condition after being involved in a road accident.

The National Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received the alarm on the accident under a bridge near Lake Yerevan at midnight.

According the the Ministry, a Lexus RX350 crashed into a supporting column under the bridge near the intersection of Sebastia Street and Isakov Avenue.

Rescuers pulled the driver out of the car. She was taken to Astghik Medical Center. Doctors say she is in serious condition.