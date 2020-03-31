Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies days after road accident

Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife, Australian chess player Arianne Caoili has died two weeks after being involved in a road accident.
“I have no words to express the grievance over my wife Arianne’s death,” Aronian wrote on Twitter.
“She was intelligent, hard working and joyous person that lived a beautiful life… I love you honeybun, sleep tight….,” he added.
On March 15 Arianne Caoili crashed into a supporting column under the bridge near the intersection of Sebastia Street and Isakov Avenue in Yerevan.