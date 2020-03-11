Armenia reports three new cases of coronavirus

Armenia has reported three new cases of coronavirus.

Two of the patients are citizens of Armenia aged 45 and 27, the third is an Italian national aged 51. All three have arrived from Italy, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

Their immediate contacts are being clarified so that they can be isolated, the Prime Minister said.

The Italian citizen and one of the Armenians show no symptoms. The third patient has a fever and has a right-sided basal pneumonia and is receiving symptomatic treatment, the Health Ministry said.

The first coronavirus patient and the 32 people quarantined at Golden Palace hotel in Tsakhkadzor fell good, Pashinyan said.

From March 13 the Ryanair will suspend flights from Yerevan to Rome and Milan.

On Sunday, March 15, the Armenian Atlantis European Airways will organize a charter flight from Rome to Yerevan, financed by the Armenian government, Atlantis European Airways and Armenia International Airports, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.