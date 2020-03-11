Charter flight to carry Armenian nationals home from Italy

On Sunday, March 15, the Armenian Atlantis European Airways will organize a charter flight from Rome to Yerevan, financed by the Armenian government, Atlantis European Airways and Armenia International Airports, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

Additional information on the flight time and the specific airport in Rome will be provided through the Armenian Embassy in Italy, he said.

The Deputy PM calls on Armeniannationals citizens in Italy for a short visit, study and business trip to contact the embassy as soon as possible.

Hotline: +393775226710 or +393898296324,

+393423382875, +393442451433:

Email address: [email protected]