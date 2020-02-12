Report: Former Real Madrid boss Solari could head the Armenian national team

Real Madrid’s former head coach Santiago Solari, 43, could take charge of the Armenian national team, Armsport.am quotes sources as saying.

The news outlet says the Football Federation of Armenia is holding negotiations with Armenian and foreign specialists, and claims the former Real Madrid boss is among the most likely candidates on the list.

Earlier today the former Armenia head coach and the Federation reached agreement to terminate his contract.

Armenia is expected to face Uzbekistan an Kazakhstan in friendlies on March 26 and 30 respectively, and a new manager is expected to be appointed by then.