Armenia head coach, Football Federation agree to terminate contract

The Armenian Football Federation and the head coach of the Armenian national team Abraham Khashmanyan have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract.

The decision was made as a result of several meetings between Football Federation President Armen Melikbekyan and head coach Abraham Khashmanyan.

Armen Melikbekyan thanked Abraham Khashmanyan for taking the helm of the team in a difficult situation and wished him success in his future coaching career.

The name of the new head coach of the Armenian national team will be announced in the near future.