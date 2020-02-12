SportTop

Armenia head coach, Football Federation agree to terminate contract

Siranush Ghazanchyan February 12, 2020, 12:55
The Armenian Football Federation and the head coach of the Armenian national team Abraham Khashmanyan have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract.

The decision was made as a result of several meetings between Football Federation President Armen Melikbekyan and head coach Abraham Khashmanyan.

Armen Melikbekyan thanked Abraham Khashmanyan for taking the helm of the team in a difficult situation and wished him success in his future coaching career.

The name of the new head coach of the Armenian national team will be announced in the near future.

