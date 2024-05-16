Armenia signs Council of Europe’s Bioethics Convention

In the presence of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić,

On a working visit to Strasbourg, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan signed the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Dignity of the Human Being with regard to the Application of Biology and Medicine (Oviedo Convention).

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić was present at the signing ceremony.

Since joining the CoE, Armenia has signed and ratified 70 CoE conventions and joined 12 CoE partial agreements.

The Oviedo Convention on Human Rights and Biomedicine is the only international legal instrument that defines the principles for the protection of human rights in the field of medicine and biological medicine. Armenia is the 37th country to join the Convention.