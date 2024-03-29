Top UN court orders Israel to allow food and medical aid into Gaza

The UN’s top court has unanimously ordered Israel to enable the unhindered flow of aid into Gaza in order to avert a famine, the BBC reports.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) said Israel must act “without delay” to allow the “provision… of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.”

This follows warnings that famine could hit Gaza within weeks.

Israel has called allegations it is blocking aid “wholly unfounded”.

It has also denied allegations of genocide lodged at the ICJ by South Africa and has blamed the UN for problems with the distribution of aid.

The latest ruling by the court in The Hague comes after South Africa asked it to bolster an order issued to Israel in January to take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza.

Although orders issued by the ICJ are legally binding, the court lacks the power to enforce them.

On Thursday Armenia sent 30 tons of food and medication in humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.