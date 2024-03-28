Armenia sends 30 tons of humanitarian aid for 1.5 people displaced from Gaza

Armenia is sending about 30 tons of humanitarian aid for about 1.5 million people displaced from Gaza. The aid includes canned food, dry food, medicine, medicinal solutions, antibiotics.
Earlier today the Armenian government approved provision of 19 million AMD for the purpose. It was also decided to allocate additional funds to the Ministry of Defense to organize the delivery of the cargo.
