AI: Google restricts Gemini chatbot election answers

Google has confirmed it is restricting the types of election-related questions users can ask its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini, the BBC reports.

In a blog post, it said the policy had been rolled out in India, which will hold elections starting in April.

It comes as the firm aims to avoid more controversy over AI technology.

Gemini is essentially Google’s version of the viral chatbot ChatGPT. It can answer questions in text form, and it can also generate pictures.

A spokesperson for Google told the BBC that the latest move was part of plans announced last year around its approach to elections.

“As we shared last December, in preparation for the many elections happening around the world in 2024 and out of an abundance of caution, we’re restricting the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses,” they said.

Elections are due to be held in countries around the world this year including the US, UK and South Africa.