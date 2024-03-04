Greek Defense Minister arrives in Armenia for official visit

At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, a delegation led by the Minister of National Defense of the Hellenic Republic, Nikolaos Dendias, has arrived in the Republic of Armenia for an official visit.

In Armenia, Minister Dendias will meet with Defense Minister Suren Papikyan. The two Defense Ministers last met in Athens on December 14, 2023.



Further strengthening of defense cooperation between Greece and Armenia will be discussed during the visit, reference will be made to developments in the field of security and defense in the wider region.



Nikos Dendias will also be received by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and will lay a wreath at Memorial to Armenian Genocide victims.