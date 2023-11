On November 8, 2023, Armenia’s Ambassador to US Lilit Makunts hosted the delegation led by Baroness Carolyne Cox, member of the UK House of Lords.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude for the decades-long humanitarian and advocacy work the Baroness had been performing worldwide, and especially for standing with Armenian people during the darkest hours of modern Armenian history.

The interlocutors shared their views on the current security and humanitarian situation in and around Armenia.