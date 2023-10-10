German lawmaker calls out Europe for failure to prevent expulsion of 100 000 Armenians by military force

Member of the German Bundestag Max Lucks today called out Europe for the failure to prevent the expulsion of 100 000 Armenians by military force.

Speaking at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) during the debate on “The challenge of far-right ideology to democracy and human rights in Europe,” the lawmaker said “the genocide perpetrated against the Armenians in 1915 also shows the dreadfulness of right-wing extremism.”

“Instead of demanding a culture of remembrance about this genocide, we as the Council of Europe, as Europeans, have not even been able to prevent the expulsion of 100 000 Armenians by military force, by a brutal dictator, Ilham Aliyev. This is a disgrace for Europe. Fighting right-wing extremism also means opposing ethnic cleansing on our continent,” Max Lucks stated.