Armenia condemns illegal detention of Nagorno Karabakh leaders by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the arrests of the leaders of Nagorno Karabakh – Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Ruben Vardanyan and others – by Azerbaijan.

“Despite the dialogue with representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, the willingness to respect and protection of the rights of Armenians, not to hinder their return to Nagorno-Karabakh, and the statements of high-ranking officials of Azerbaijan regarding the establishment of peace in the region, the law enforcement bodies of Azerbaijan continue arbitrary arrests,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Republic of Armenia has repeatedly, including on September 23 from the platform of the UN General Assembly, raised the need to guarantee the exclusion of such actions. On September 28, the Republic of Armenia submitted an application to the International Court of Justice of the United Nations to apply a temporary measure in the case of Armenia v. Azerbaijan under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, demanding from Azerbaijan to refrain from punitive actions against the current or former leadership or the military of Nagorno Karabakh,” the Ministry stated.

It said the Republic of Armenia will take all possible steps to protect the rights of illegally arrested representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, including in international courts.

“We also call on international partners to follow up on all their messages addressed to Azerbaijan regarding the protection of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and to address the issue both in the sphere of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and in various international instances.,” the Foreign Ministry said.