Seven people injured in Stepanakert blast transported to National Center for Burns in Yerevan

Seven people injured as a result of explosion near Stepanakert have already been transported to the National Center for Burns and Dermatology of the Ministry of Health.

At the moment, they are undergoing tests and receiving the necessary treatment.

Doctors say four are in serious condition and are in the intensive care unit, the condition of three is serious, but stable.