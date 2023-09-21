Snoop Dogg’s concert in Armenia rescheduled

Snoop Dogg’s concert in Yerevan has been rescheduled, Doping Space, the organizer of the concert, said in a statement.

The Government of Armenia has officially communicated the decision to reschedule Snoop Dogg’s concert slated for September 23, it said.

“We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression and grave atrocities against our compatriots on September 19,” the company said, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery

They appologized to all those who had purchased tickets and were eagerly anticipating the concert and said details concerning ticket management and the announcement of the new concert date would be coming soon.