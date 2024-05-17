Armenian, German FMs discuss security situation in the South Caucasus

On May 17, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Analena Baerbock in Strasbourg.

The interlocutors commended the active dynamics of the high-level political dialogue between the two countries, emphasizing the opportunities provided by the deepening of partnership both bilaterally and on the EU platform.

Reference was made to the firm steps taken in the direction of strengthening democracy and the rule of law in Armenia and the issues of interaction with international partners in this direction. “The Government of Armenia is committed to both the democratic reform and peace agendas, and the continued support of our international partners is critical to ensuring tangible progress.”

Thoughts were also exchanged on regional economic programs, issues of Armenia’s involvement in them, including in the field of renewable energy.

Continuing the discussion on regional topics, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Germany referred to the security situation in the South Caucasus. Minister Mirzoyan presented to his colleague the latest developments in the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, including the negotiations on the draft peace treaty in Almaty.