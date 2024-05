The official delegation led by Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan visited the French Pantheon, where the remains of Armenian poet, French national hero Misak Manouchian and his wife Meline Manouchian are buried.

The pantheonization ceremony of Misak Manushyan took place on February 21, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the execution of Manouchian and his fellow soldiers. Attending the ceremony were Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron.