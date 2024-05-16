Luxembourg lawmakers urge government to act for implementation of ICJ orders by Azerbaijan

Members of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies have unanimously adopted a motion asking the government to act for the implementation of the ICC orders by Azerbaijan, Tigran Balayan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and EU, informs.

The MPs urge to demand from Azerbaijan an immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war, support peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expand the partnership between Armenia and EU, support the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, deepen the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Luxembourg.