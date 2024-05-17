Reddit shares jump after OpenAI ChatGPT deal

Shares in Reddit have jumped more than 10% after the firm said it had struck a partnership deal with artificial intelligence (AI) start-up OpenAI, the BBC reports.

Under the agreement, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot will get access to Reddit content, while it will also bring AI-powered features to the social media platform.

The announcement highlights Reddit’s efforts to broaden its income sources away from advertising.

This week, OpenAI unveiled the latest version of the technology which underpins ChatGPT.

The firm said GPT-4o will be rolled out to all users of ChatGPT, including non-subscribers.

The new version can read and discuss images, translate languages, and identify emotions from visual expressions. There is also memory so it can recall previous prompts.