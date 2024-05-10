Home | All news | Culture | Armenia to perform 19th in Eurovision Grand Final CultureTopVideo Armenia to perform 19th in Eurovision Grand Final Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 10, 2024, 12:14 Less than a minute Armenia’s Ladaniva will perform 19th in the Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday, May 11. The running order was decided after the results of the two semi-finals were summed up. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 10, 2024, 12:14 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print