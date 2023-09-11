Armenia to host Croatia in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier

Armenia will host Croatia in an UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday, September 11.

The match will take place at Hanrapetakan (Republican) Stadium and will kick off at 8 pm Yerevan time.

Turkey sit on top of Group D with 10 points, Armenia and Croatia are ties for the second place with 7 points.

The two automatic berths for next year’s tournament in Germany. Wales and Latvia are the other two teams in Group D.

Croatia cruised to a 5-0 home win at Stadion Rujevica on Friday to keep Latvia winless in group play.

Armenia took a lead early in the second half on Friday against Turkey before hosts scored a dramatic equalizer in the 88th minute of a 1-1 draw at Eskişehir Atatürk Stadium. Midfielder Artak Dashyan scored his first goal of the group stage in the 49th minute but the Armenians weren’t able to avenge a 2-1 loss in the group opener on March 25.