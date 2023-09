Less than a minute

Armenia held Turkey to a 1-1 draw in Euro 2024 qualifier held at New Eskisehir Stadium.

Artak Dashyan opened the score in the 49th minute. The goal was cancelled by Bertug Yildirim in the 88th minute.

Armenia will next host Croatia in Yerevan on September 11.

Turkey currently sit on top of Group D with 10 points, Armenia and Croatia have 7 points each.