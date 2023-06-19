Armenia beat Latvia 2-1 in Euro 2024 qualifier

Armenia celebrated the second consecutive win in Euro 2024 qualifying as they beat Latvia 2-1 at home. The win comes three days after Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Cardiff.

Nair Tiknizyan opened the score for the hosts in the 36th minute. Roberts Savalnieks leveled the score in the 68th minute.

Tigran Barseghyan sealed Armenia’s victory with a penalty kick close to the end of the match.

Armenia and Turkey currently have 6 points each in Group D. Croatia and Wales have 4 points. Latvia is at the bottom of the table. Turkey will host Wales later today.