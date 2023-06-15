Serviceman of Armenian Border Service wounded in Azerbaijani fire near Tegh

Servicemen of the Border of the Armenian National Security Service was injured as a result of fire from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Tegh section at 1:35 pm today.

The Border Service will provide additional information regarding the health condition of the wounded serviceman.

Earlier today a group of soldiers of the border service of Azerbaijan made an attempt to advance in the direction of the Hakari bridge to plant a flag in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The advancement of Azerbaijani servicemen was prevented thanks to the measures taken by the Armenian side.