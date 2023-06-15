Azerbaijan’s attempt to plant a flag in the territory of Armenia prevented – NSS

A group of soldiers of the border guard service of Azerbaijan made an attempt to advance in the direction of the Hakari bridge in order to plant a flag on the territory of the Republic of Armenia at around 08:40 this morning, the Border Service of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) informs.

The advancement of Azerbaijani servicemen and the attempt to plant a flag on the territory of the Republic of Armenia were prevented thanks to the measures taken by the Armenian side.

As of 10:00, the situation is relatively stable.