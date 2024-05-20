PoliticsTop

Armenian Security Council Secretary to attend World Security Forum in Doha

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 20, 2024, 11:52
Less than a minute

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Doha, Qatar, to participate in the World Security Forum.

Bilateral meetings are also planned within the framework of the visit.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 20, 2024, 11:52
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button