Armenian Security Council Secretary to attend World Security Forum in Doha

Siranush Ghazanchyan
May 20, 2024, 11:52

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Doha, Qatar, to participate in the World Security Forum. Bilateral meetings are also planned within the framework of the visit.