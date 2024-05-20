EU offers condolences for the death of Iranian President, other officials

The European Union offers its condolences for the death of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian and other Iranian officials involved in the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, EU High Commissioner for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“The EU expresses its sympathies to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected,” he added.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also killed in Sunday’s crash, along with several others.

The helicopter – one of three travelling in a convoy – crashed in heavy fog in the north of the country.

Raisi was heading to the city of Tabriz, in the north-west of Iran, after returning from a dam opening ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.

An election for a new president is due to take place in the next 50 days.