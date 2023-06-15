Footage shows Azerbaijani servicemen attempting to raise a flag in the Armenian territory

Footage circulating on social media shows Azerbaijani border guards attempting to raise their flag in the Armenian territory. Russian peacekeepers can be seen escorting the Azerbaijani servicemen.

Earlier today a group of Azerbaijani border guards attemptted to advance in the direction of the Hakari bridge to plant a flag in the territory of the Republic of Armenia at around 08:40 this morning.

The attempts were foiled by the measures taken by the Armenian side.

This is a fresh provocation by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The video shows how Azerbaijani armed forces, in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, try to install the flag of Azerbaijan on the internationally recognized sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. After… pic.twitter.com/P2zpLFszfP — Edmon Marukyan (@edmarukyan) June 15, 2023

Serviceman of the Armenian border service Arthur Azroyan (born in 2002) was wounded as a result of fire from the Azerbaijani side in the Tegh section at 1:35 pm today. His health condition is assessed as stable, but serious.