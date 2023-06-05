Armenia, EU continue dialogue on visa liberalization, Foreign Minister says

EU-Armenia relations deepened significantly in 2022, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the National Assembly today.

The Foreign Minister said the Armenian Prime Minister paid three visits to Brussels last year, where he held private talks and participated in tripartite meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the EU Council Charles Michel.

Referring to the quadrilateral meeting in Prague between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan, the President of France and the President of the European Council on October 6, Minister Mirzoyan reminded that under the Prague statement, the EU deployed a two-month monitoring mission to Armenia, which was later extended.

The Foreign Minister said the institutional framework of the partnership established by the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement continued to function effectively. In this context, he emphasized the agreement reached with Brussels on starting Armenia-EU dialogue on political and security issues.

He noted that talks on visa liberalization continued in 2022, the legal framework between Armenia and EU expanded.

Referring to financial indicators, Ararat Mirzoyan said that during 2022, projects worth 195.7 million euros were approved with European structures, projects worth 86.3 euros are in the approval stage, significant works have been carried out, but another 900 million euros have not yet reached the approval stage.