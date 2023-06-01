Lionel Messi to leave Paris Saint-Germain, head coach Christophe Galtier confirms

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, head coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed, Sky Sports reports.

Messi, who moved to the French side in 2021 after leaving Barcelona, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia while talk of a return to the Nou Camp has picked up in Spain in recent weeks.

Galtier has now clarified the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future lies away from the Parc des Princes ahead of PSG’s last outing of the campaign against Clermont Foot on Saturday.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” Galtier said on Thursday. “This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.”

Messi has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, but his relationship with the team’s fans has soured with the Argentina captain subjected to whistles as the French side fell short in their pursuit of Champions League glory once again.