Armenian PM arrives in Prague for official visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Czech Republic on a two-day official visit with his wife Anna Hakobyan.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister of Armenia will have a meeting with the head of the Czech government Petr Fiala. First, a private conversation between the Prime Ministers of the two countries will take place, then the negotiations will continue with extended formations within the framework of the official lunch. At the end of the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and Petr Fiala will make statements for the press.

Next, the Prime Minister of Armenia will have meetings with the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament, Markéta Pekarová Adamová, and the President of the Senate, Miloš Vystrčil.

Nikol Pashinyan will visit the Transatlantic Relations Center in Prague.