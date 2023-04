Armenian weightlifter Davit Hovhannisyan(96 kg) clinched the gold in the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan with a total result of 377 kg.

The weightlifter was the strongest in both snatch and clean & jerk events, winning two small gold medals with 172 and 205 kg respectively.

Ara Aghanyan won the silver medal with the total result of 166 kg. The weightlifter won a small bronze medal in the snatch with a result of 165 kg and a small silver medal in the clean & jerk with 199 kg.