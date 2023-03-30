Armenia not carrying out military transfers to Artsakh: PM Pashinyan dismisses Azerbaijani claims

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today dismissed Azerbaijani reports claiming Armenia is transferring weapons to the Republic of Artsakh.

Speaking at the government sitting today, PM Pashinyan said it’s a “propaganda lie” aimed at creating legitimacy for new escalation.

“Armenia is not carrying out military transfers to Nagorno Karabakh , Armenia has no army in Nagorno Karabakh,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister reminded that Azerbaijan rejected the proposal to deploy an international fact-finding mission that could verify this fact during the October 6th quadrilateral meeting in Prague [between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Council President Charles Michel].

“The proposal remains in force, and I think there is a need to finally clarify the issue on the international level, and he option is to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and the Lachin corridor,” he said.

PM Pashinyan said there is the Defense Army in Nagorno Karabakh and its existence is justified by the fact that Azerbaijan is apparently preparing for genocide of Armenians in Artsakh.

“The Lachin corridor has been closed for more than 100 days, the gas and electricity supply is cut, farmers and agricultural equipment are being periodically targeted by Azerbaijani forces, Azerbaijan’s belligerent rhetoric continues. We must continue to consistently inform the international community about this and work towards employing relevant international mechanisms,” he said.