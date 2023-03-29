Rosa Linn announces first headline tour

Rosa Linn, Armenia’s representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2022, has announced her first ever headline tour.

“From writing songs in my bedroom to competing on Eurovision, it has been an incredible journey so far…And now, I’m beyond excited to share the next chapter with you all!!!! I’m thrilled to announce that I am going my first ever headline tour!” Rosa said in a Twitter post.

“Playing live music is literally my favorite thing in the world to do, and I can’t wait to bring my music to these cities and all of you,” she said.

From writing songs in my bedroom to competing on Eurovision, it has been an incredible journey so far…And now, I'm beyond excited to share the next chapter with you all!!!!



I'm thrilled to announce that I am going my first ever headline tour! pic.twitter.com/SGQWSJ1iLm — Rosa Linn (@rosalinnmusic) March 28, 2023

Later this year Rosa Linn will join multiple Grammy award-winning star Ed Sheeran for the North America tour.

Rosa is set to open five shows of Ed Sheeran’s +–=÷x Tour (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) in North America together with Khalid.

The “Mathematics” tour will travel to North America for the first time since Sheeran’s 2018 “Divide Tour” became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time.