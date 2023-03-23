Russia concerned about rising tensions in Nagorno Karabakh – Zakharova

Russia is concerned about rising tensions and the number of incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint and resume the peace process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.



“We are really concerned about the growth of hostile rhetoric and the increase in the number of incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh, the unwillingness of the parties to seek compromises on resolving the situation around the Lachin corridor,” Zakharova said at a briefing.



The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Russia sees no alternatives to the peace process.

“We call on the parties to show restraint in statements and actions, to resume negotiations on all tracks of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, including unblocking the transport communications, delimitation of borders, preparing a peace treaty, meetings of public figures, parliamentarians, and so on,” Zakharova added.