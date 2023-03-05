Footage shows the Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh Police vehicle

Artsakh’s InfoCenter has released footage with details of today’s Azerbaijani subversive attack on Artsakh Police vehicle.

The footage shows how the Azerbaijani subversive group approaches the road and attacks the police car, which was on its way from Stepanakert to the place of duty.

After killing the Police officers, the Azerbaijani troops retreat to their positions, incurring losses.

The video then shows Russian peacekeepers arriving at the site of the incident. The Azerbaijani side then retrieves the bodies of its soldiers with the mediation of the Russian side.

Three Police officers were killed as a sabotage group of the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed the line of contact and attacked a vehicle of the Passport and Visa Department of the Police of the Republic of Artsakh this morning.





