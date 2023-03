Three Police officers killed in Artsakh in Azerbaijani subversive attack

Three Police officers were killed as a subversive group of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at a vehicle of the Passport and Visa Department staff in the area called Khaipalu at around 10 am this morning, Artsakh’s Ministry of Interior reports.

The officers were identified as Lieutenant Armen Babayan, Major David Danielyan and Lieutenant Ararat Gasparyan

Lieutenant David Hovsepyan, received a gunshot wound in the chest and was taken to the Republican Medical Center.