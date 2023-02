On February 8, the Senate of Mexicօ adopted a document, recognizինգ the Armenian Genocide, highlighting the importance of respect for universal human rights.



At the same time, the Senate urges the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote the official recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Mexico, the Armenian Embassy in Mexico informs.

BREAKING: Sustained advocacy by Mexico’s vibrant Armenian community – shoulder to shoulder with a broad array of coalition partners – has secured overwhelming Senate backing for Mexican recognition of the #Armenian #Genocide. pic.twitter.com/CFZE1i2EdM — ANCA (@ANCA_DC) February 9, 2023