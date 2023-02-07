Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer condemns Azerbaijan’s brutal blockade of Artsakh

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has condemned Azerbaijan’s brutal blockade of Artsakh.

“I was proud to meet with members of the Armenian National Committee of America and New York in D.C. I join them in condemning Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which has left over 100,000 Armenians without access to food, health care, and other necessities. It is our duty to speak out against these human rights abuses,” stated Senator Schumer.

ANCA advocates met with the Senate Majority Leader during the ANCA Eastern Region’s Capitol Hill Advocacy Days. Hundreds of pro-Artsakh activists travelled from throughout the Eastern U.S. to urge legislators to sanction and cut all U.S. aid to Azerbaijan in the face of Aliyev’s latest attempt to ethnically cleanse Artsakh’s Armenian population by imposing the blockade. Activists also called for immediate U.S. aid to Artsakh to assist 120,000 indigenous Armenian population.