251-year-old Armenian church reopens, brings together the Armenian community in Chennai

St Mary’s Armenian church in Chennai, built in 1772, is a reminder of the city’s Armenian connection. Though the once flourishing population has dwindled, the church continues to remain a reminder of the small Armenia for the five Armenians who are currently residents in Chennai, ThePrint reports.

Three years after its last service, the community came together on Sunday, February 5, to celebrate the remembrance of Reverend Father Haruthiun Shmavonian, the father of Armenian journalism. Rev Father Shmavonian published the first Armenian Journal – Azdarar in the then Madras in 1794.