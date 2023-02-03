Faculty of Armenian Studies established at Complutense University in Madrid

Faculty of Armenian Studies has been established at the Complutense University in Madrid.

It will research, teach and transfer of knowledge in Armenian studies from an interdisciplinary perspective.

Professor Francisco A. Zurian will head the department.

“We will organize activities, publications and courses in Armenian Studios,” Prof. Zurian said in a Facebook post.

“We invite the Armenian diaspora in Madrid and Spain, as well as everyone interested in the culture, history and reality of the Armenian landscape, to participate in the courses,” he said.