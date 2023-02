PM Pashinyan off to Kazakhstan on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, left for the Republic of Kazakhstan on a working visit..

The Prime Minister will participate in the regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the “Digital Almaty Awards” international conference in Almaty.

The spouses of the Prime Minsters of the other EAEU member states are also invited to Almaty.